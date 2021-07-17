Xion Finance (XGT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $330,806.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $310,264.04 and approximately $330,806.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,321 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

