Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $35,555,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at $9,678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

