X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XFOR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

