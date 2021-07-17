X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $92,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 54,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

