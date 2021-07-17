Woodcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,312.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $383,549.71 and $80,312.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,779.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.95 or 0.06009957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.17 or 0.01385054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00380430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00612556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00389323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00299779 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

