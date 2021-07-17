WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of WNS by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $9,131,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of WNS by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

