WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.98

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 2410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 416,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 309,351 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 230,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

