Winston J. Churchill Buys 25,000 Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 25,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.
BXRX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
