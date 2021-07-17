Winston J. Churchill Buys 25,000 Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 25,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

BXRX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

