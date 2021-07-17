Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $194.29, but opened at $200.50. Winmark shares last traded at $200.95, with a volume of 10 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Winmark alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 324.37% and a net margin of 49.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 44.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Winmark by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.