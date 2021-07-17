Wing Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $17.19 or 0.00054816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and $18.39 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,894,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,769,341 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

