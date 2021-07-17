Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

