William Sumas Sells 1,830 Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.