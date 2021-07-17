William E. Rote Sells 3,125 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 291,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,169. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

