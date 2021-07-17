Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

