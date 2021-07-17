Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.
Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
