Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.28% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.09 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

