Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several analysts have commented on WLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 67,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. 532,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,955. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.