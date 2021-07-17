Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

