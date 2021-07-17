Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $644.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.79. The stock has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.37.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

