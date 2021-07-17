Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $391,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,561,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $269,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

