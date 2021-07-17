Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

