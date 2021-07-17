Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

WDO opened at C$12.24 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.