Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

