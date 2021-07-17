Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $53.20 on Friday. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

