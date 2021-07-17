Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEKKU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000.

TEKKU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

