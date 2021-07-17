Wealth Alliance Sells 277 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Anthem were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

