Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 14,661 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

