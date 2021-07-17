Wealth Alliance Buys 207 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 761,315 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

