WAX Hits Market Cap of $212.32 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. WAX has a total market cap of $212.32 million and $3.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,756,682,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,163,510 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

