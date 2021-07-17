Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Watsco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSO opened at $282.70 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.74 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.59.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.