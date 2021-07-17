Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $152.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.84. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

