Washington Federal, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.