Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €57.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.