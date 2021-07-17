Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €57.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

