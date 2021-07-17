Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $660,000.

SWETU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

