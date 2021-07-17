Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $11,399,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $6,225,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $5,456,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $4,222,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

