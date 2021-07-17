Walleye Capital LLC Invests $511,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,866 shares of company stock worth $12,361,618. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

