Walleye Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $374.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.41. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

