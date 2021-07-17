Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

