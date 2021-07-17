Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WD stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $902,471.68. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

