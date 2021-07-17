Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.02 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

