Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

WCH opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €67.72 ($79.67) and a 52 week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €132.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

