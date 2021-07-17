Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 37,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

