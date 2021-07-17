Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.24. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,113 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock has a market cap of $582.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $25,242,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

