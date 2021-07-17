Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 327,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,474. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

