VNT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.63 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $28,243.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00794998 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.