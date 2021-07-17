VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 4.61.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

