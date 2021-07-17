Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $2,558,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000.

OTCMKTS:ARKIU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

