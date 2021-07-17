Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SV opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.