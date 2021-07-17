Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

