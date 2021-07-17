Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.