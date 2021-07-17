Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at $4,154,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 1,705,262 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $44,971,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.17 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

